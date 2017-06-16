Pages Navigation Menu

FAAN Test-Runs Upgraded Safety Scanner At Lagos Airport – The Tide

FAAN Test-Runs Upgraded Safety Scanner At Lagos Airport
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has carried out a test-run on an upgraded baggage scanner machine that could detect explosives, narcotics and other prohibited items at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The Managing …
