Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

False asset declaration allegation: Tribunal acquits Saraki on all charges

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

– Sweet victory for democracy – Ekweremadu – Fayose hails Saraki’s CCT triumph CODE OF CONDUCT Tribunal, CCT, yesterday in Abuja discharged and acquitted the Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in the 18-count charges of false declaration of assets brought against him since September 2015 by the federal government. The tribunal held that the evidence […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.