Falz – Jeje (Dir. by Mex Films) – Daily Post Nigeria

Falz – Jeje (Dir. by Mex Films)
Falz the badh guy is showing us that he is a bad guy in the literal sense as he drops the music video to his recently released single “Jeje”, just barely 24 hours after its release. This one is a follow up to his last two single “Well Done Sir” and …
