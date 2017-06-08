Falz – Jeje (Prod. by Studio Magic) – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Falz – Jeje (Prod. by Studio Magic)
Daily Post Nigeria
Hot and prolific Nigerian rapper, comedian and comic act Falz the bad guy is out with another banger. The barrister turned rapper calls his latest effort “Jeje” and it is a follow up to his last two singles “Baby Boy” and “Well Done Sir” which were …
Falz Goes From Baby Boy To Lover Boy In New Single, 'Jeje'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!