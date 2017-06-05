Family confirms death of UNFPA ED, Prof. Osotimehin
The death has been announced of Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, the Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). A statement issued by Dr Babajide Osotimehin on behalf of the family on Monday said the senior Osotimehin died on Sunday at the age of 68.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!