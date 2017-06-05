Pages Navigation Menu

Family confirms death of UNFPA ED, Prof. Osotimehin

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The death has been announced of Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, the Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). A statement issued by Dr Babajide Osotimehin on behalf of the family on Monday said the senior Osotimehin died on Sunday at the age of 68.

