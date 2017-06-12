Pages Navigation Menu

Family Reveals Cause Of Moji Olaiya’s Death

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Family of ​Moji Olaiya has revealed the actual cause of her death in a statement which debunked claims that she was poisoned by a friend. In a statement signed by Femi Olaiya, brother to the late Moji Olaiya, the family said an autopsy report revealed that she died of a natural medical cause. The …

