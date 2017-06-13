Fancy A Full Moon-Themed Party This Weekend? Camps Bay Is The Place To Be

On the night of, before or after every full moon, Thailand’s Haad Rin beach on the island of Ko Pha Ngan hosts a flock of (mainly) tourists who gather for a party under the stars.

Yes indeed, the infamous Full Moon Party – known for its UV paint, colourful clothes and mushroom shakes – might be a whole lot of fun at one point in your life, but as you get older the chaos of partying with around 30 000 people seems a little excessive.

That’s why the clever mense at Cafe Caprice decided that their next monthly brunch will be Full Moon-themed, complete with luminous decor and delicious Thai foods – basically the much needed holiday you don’t really deserve, but should take anyway.

A day/nightish event, it starts at 11:30AM and ends at 8PM:

By now, you probably know the deal when it comes to Caprice’s monthly brunches, but here’s a refresher just in case:

1. Brunch Crew Ticket – R200 pp and a minimum of 8 people which includes 2 complimentary large cocktail jugs served to your table. You’ll decide who will be joining you at your table. 2. WildCard Brunch Ticket – R200 pp for a maximum of 2 people ( you and your wing) this includes a complimentary cocktail per person, and you’ll get the opportunity to mingle with other WildCard ticket-holders.

To book, email georgia@cafecaprice.co.za. If you have any questions call 021 438 8315, and if you want to check out more pop over here.

