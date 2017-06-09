Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Muyiwa Ademola reveals major cause of death among actors – The Punch

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Muyiwa Ademola reveals major cause of death among actors
The Punch
In the space of a month, at least four actors have died in Nollywood, the most recent being Moji Olaiya. No doubt, this is currently a sad time for the movie industry. However, in a chat with ace actor and film maker, Muyiwa Ademola, he revealed the
Bimbo Akintola Slams Those Calling Out For Putting Work Before Moji's BurialInformation Nigeria
Like Funmi Martins, like Moji OlaiyaThe Nation Newspaper

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.