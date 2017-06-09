Muyiwa Ademola reveals major cause of death among actors – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Muyiwa Ademola reveals major cause of death among actors
The Punch
In the space of a month, at least four actors have died in Nollywood, the most recent being Moji Olaiya. No doubt, this is currently a sad time for the movie industry. However, in a chat with ace actor and film maker, Muyiwa Ademola, he revealed the …
Bimbo Akintola Slams Those Calling Out For Putting Work Before Moji's Burial
Like Funmi Martins, like Moji Olaiya
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!