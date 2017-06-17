Fans Come For Don Jazzy For Not Marrying Yet Claiming ‘Baby Boy’

Nigerians on social media are not too keen to entertain the baby boy lifestyle from Nigerian entertainment mogul, Don Jazzy born Micheal Collins, especially after Banky W left the single lifestyle to cling with Adesua Etomi. The singer incurred the wrath of his fans on social media after posting a new photo on his Instagram…

The post Fans Come For Don Jazzy For Not Marrying Yet Claiming ‘Baby Boy’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

