Fashionista Urban Ratibu to hold fashion night in South Africa

Fashionista Urban Ratibu has extended his white party beyond Ugandan borders.

News coming in indicates that Ratibu will be holding the Urban white party, which he was previously holding in Kampala, in South Africa later this year.

The event that is intended to unite Ugandans in South Africa is slated for 28th October in Pretoria.

According to Urban Ratibu, the event will be about showcasing style and partying for the revelers.

Staff Writer

The post Fashionista Urban Ratibu to hold fashion night in South Africa appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

