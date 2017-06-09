Fashola calls for sanction against unethical practice in building industry – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Fashola calls for sanction against unethical practice in building industry
Vanguard
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), on Friday called for severe sanction against anybody that compromised professional standard in the building industry in the country. Fashola, who was represented by his Special …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!