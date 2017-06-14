Fashola recommends whistle blowing policy to curtail energy theft – Nigeria Today
Fashola recommends whistle blowing policy to curtail energy theft
ENUGU—POWER Minister, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has recommended that the whistle blowing policy be extended to the power sector to expose energy thieves. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read. Fashola made the recommendation at 6th …
Energy Theft: Fashola seeks extension of whistle blowing to energy sector
