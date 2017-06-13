Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fashola wants FG to extend ‘whistle-blowing’ policy to power sector – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Fashola wants FG to extend 'whistle-blowing' policy to power sector
Vanguard
The Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has called on the Federal Government to extend its 'whistleblowing' policy to the power sector to curb energy theft. Fashola made the appeal in Enugu at the 16th Power sector monthly meeting, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.