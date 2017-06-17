Fast Rising Nollywood Actor, Samuel Ajibola Known As ‘Spiff’ Speaks On His Acting Career

Samuel Ajibola popularly known as ‘SPIFF’ in the comedy show ‘The Johnsons’ spoke about his career in the movie industry and how it all started. Born to Mr and Mrs Ajibola, his father who is a retired Navy officer and his mother, a retired banker, and also the first child out of three children started …

The post Fast Rising Nollywood Actor, Samuel Ajibola Known As ‘Spiff’ Speaks On His Acting Career appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

