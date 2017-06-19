Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Father’s Day: D’banj’s Wife, Lineo Shares Adorable Photo Of Him And Their Son To Celebrate Him

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian music star, Dbanj’s wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow took to her Instagram page to celebrate him on father’s day. She shared this adorable photo of him cuddling their son Daniel and wrote; “You’re a king to the world…. but sooo much more to us. Happy Father’s Day ❤️” Source: Instagram

The post Father’s Day: D’banj’s Wife, Lineo Shares Adorable Photo Of Him And Their Son To Celebrate Him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.