Favorites Portugal, Mexico meet early in Confederations Cup – Washington Post

Favorites Portugal, Mexico meet early in Confederations Cup
KAZAN, Russia — Two of the top contenders for the Confederations Cup title are meeting early in the tournament, with Portugal and Mexico making their Group A debut on Sunday in Kazan. It will be European champion Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo in …
