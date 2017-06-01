Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayemi tells court to stop Fayose, Ekiti commission from probing him

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has challenged the competence of the Judicial commission of enquiry set up by Governor Ayodele Fayose to probe his administration, urging an Ado-Ekiti High Court for an injunction to restrain the state government and the Commission from going ahead with […]

Fayemi tells court to stop Fayose, Ekiti commission from probing him

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.