Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose : APC accuses Governor of lying about Paris Club refund – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Fayose : APC accuses Governor of lying about Paris Club refund
Pulse Nigeria
The party also alleged that Fayose wants to divert the funds meant for paying the workforce of Ekiti state. Published: 18:54 , Refreshed: 42 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Governor Ayo Fayose play. Governor Ayo Fayose. (Daily Post) …
Fayose sets up Petrol Filling Stations Re-certification CtteeVanguard
Paris Club refund: Fayose is a liar – APCDaily Post Nigeria

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.