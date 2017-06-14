Fayose hails Saraki’s CCT triumph, Says; “I predicted it and it came to pass”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has hailed the triumph of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) as another victory of Nigerians over tyranny, saying; “I am happy that I predicted that the CCT will absolve the Senate President in my 2017 predictions and it has come to pass.” […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

