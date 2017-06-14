Fayose Hails Saraki’s Victory At CCT

BY ALO ABIOLA,

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has hailed the triumph of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), describing it as another victory of Nigerians over tyranny.

Governor Fayose who drew the attention of Nigerians to number eight of his 22 predictions for year 2017, said; “I said it categorically that

the Code of Conduct Tribunal will absolve Senate President Bukola Saraki and today, the prediction came to pass.”

Reacting to the CCT judgment discharging Senator Saraki through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere

Olayinka, the governor said the judgment was another lesson for the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government that criminal cases are not won on the pages of newspapers.

He congratulated the Senate President, urging him to see the victory as a challenge to him and the entire members of the National Assembly to always stand up to defend the the rule of law and fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The governor said; “I have maintained that the government of President Buhari is not fighting any corruption. Rather, what is being done is

hiding under anti-corruption fight to persecute, humiliate, harass and malign perceived political enemies.

“They go about trying their perceived political foes in the media, with the aim of destroying their names when they do not have any evidence that can sustain court trial and it is for this reason that they have been losing corruption cases.

“Look at all the noise they made when they started Senator Saraki’s case, it was as if he will be sent to jail the following week. But when it was time for them to prove their allegations, they could not

