Fayose is after my life – VC cries out – YNaija

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Fayose is after my life – VC cries out
The Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has accused Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose, of threatening his life by giving support to union leaders to destabilize the institution. Soremekun claimed that Fayose sent
