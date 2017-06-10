Fayose is responsible for the crisis rocking FUOYE — VC

…I have no business with FUOYE, Fayose replies

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof Kayode Soremekun, yesterday accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of being the brain behind the crisis rocking the university.

Soremekun said the governor was allegedly sponsoring some union leaders, whom he accused of beating up some lecturers on campus some few days back. The university had last week suspended three union leaders, including the Chairmen of Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities, Comrade Ademola Mutiu, his counterpart in National Association of Academic Technologists, Comrade Ekundayo Ojugbaye and Chairman of the Non Academic Staff union, Comrade Adebayo Dada for declaring industrial action and for unruly behaviour to the council members.

But Fayose , who denied the allegation through his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka , said he has no business with the federal university.

At a press conference in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Soremekun said Fayose had allegedly been after his life after serving as the Chief Returning Officer in Edo Governorship Election held last year September 28, where Governor Godwin Obaseki had defeated the candidate of the PDP, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Soremekun said Fayose took his resolve to destabilize the university a couple of days ago when he allegedly ordered Secretary to the State Government, Dr Modupe Alade to secure bail for some union leaders arrested for beating up some lecturers from the police custody.

Soremekun alleged that the unionists were arrested after beating and causing injuries to some lecturers on duty in an attempt to effect total strike in the university occasioned by non-payment of allowance and allegation of lopsidedness in the promotion exercise.

The post Fayose is responsible for the crisis rocking FUOYE — VC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

