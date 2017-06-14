Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose predicted becomes real, as CCT absolves Saraki of all charges (See list of his predictions)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Lere Olayinka who is Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose’s media aide, says the governor had earlier this year predicted that the Code of Conduct Tribunal would absolve Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of all charges. Posting a newspaper cutout outlining Fayose’s 2017 prediction, Lere wrote;  “See how Gov (Prophet) Ayodele Fayose predicted Senator Bukola Saraki’s victory …

