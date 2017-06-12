Fayose sets up Petrol Filling Stations Re-certification Cttee

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has reiterated that the recent faceoff between the State Government and the Oil Marketers in the State was not meant to witch-hunt anybody or group but to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the citizens of the

state.

The governor said this while inaugurating a 12 Member Committee on Re-certification of Petrol Filling Stations in Ekiti held at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti .

Mr. Fayose who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kolapo Olusola, expressed his view that the operations of Oil Marketers and their filling stations should conform with minimum safety measures in the society where they operated.

The Governor advised the committee to be thorough and ensure that they delve into all aspects relating to the size, location and other technicalities regarding the siting and operation of petrol filling stations.

He said that his government believed that the caliber of personalities that made up the committee would do the needful to ensure absolute compliance to global best practices.

Responding, the Chairman of the Re-Certification of the Petrol Filling Stations Committee, Mr. Kayode Oso thanked the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state with the assurance that the committee would work assiduously to accomplish the task placed before

within the time frame of one month giving to them.

The membership of the Committee which was drawn from the representatives of the state government, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has Mr. Kayode Oso as the Chairman and Barrister Soji

Awe as the secretary.

Other members are Mr. Bisi Akinola, Dr. Samuel Omotosho, Hon. Kole Abiodun, Dr. (Mrs) Adekunmi Obaisi and Comrade Tokunbo Korodo.

Others are Comrade Olujide Kilanko, Comrade Tayo Aboyeji, Mr. Sina Amao, Mr. George Idowu and Mr. Wale Oseni, who was represented by Mr. Adewole Emmanuel.

The post Fayose sets up Petrol Filling Stations Re-certification Cttee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

