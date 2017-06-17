Fayose The Next President Spotted Blowing Saxophone With His Bandmates (Photos/Video)

After declaring that he will take over the Presidency from Muhammdu Buhari in 2019, Governor Ayodele Fayose was filmed enjoying himself, playing Saxophone with his “band-mates”. The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, n Friday boasted that he would oust President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, from power in 2019.

His words: “I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.

“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.”