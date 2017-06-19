Fayose using Presidential ambition to seek attention, distract Ekiti people – APC

The Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has berated the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose for declaring that he would claim power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. The state arm of APC in the state said Fayose was using his Presidential ambition to divert attention from his “fraudulent” activities in the state. […]

