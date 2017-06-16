FBN Holdings targets non-performing loans ratio of 19% in 2017 – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
FBN Holdings targets non-performing loans ratio of 19% in 2017
The management of FBN Holdings Plc on Thursday said it was targeting a Non-performing Loans (NPL) ratio of less than 20 per cent for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2017. Mr. UK Eke, FBN Holdings Managing Director, stated this at the company's facts …
FBN Holdings Improves Risk Management to Reduce NPLs
