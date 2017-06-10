FBN revs up website to engage customers – Vanguard
|
FBN revs up website to engage customers
Vanguard
As financial institutions in Nigeria race to capture the most innovative website and put it to good use, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, FBN, has revved up its website to engage customers more. The bank recently launched a new website, that uses Cookies …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!