FBN revs up website to engage customers

As financial institutions in Nigeria race to capture the most innovative website and put it to good use, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, FBN, has revved up its website to engage customers more.

The bank recently launched a new website, that uses Cookies-Cookies is an app that remembers a (person) customer for a better service online, and also remembers the customer whether the customer uses the site or closes the message. With this, the customer would have registered to the bank’s Cookies notice.

The new website is feature-rich with mortgage and loan calculators, a currency converter and a Google maps integrated branch locator. Built for the digital age, easy to access and navigate for the average multi-screen user.

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, said, at the unveiling in Lagos, that the site could be accessed via URL https://www.firstbanknigeria.com from any internet enabled device.

Speaking further, she said: “The launch of the refreshed website comes in line with measures that the bank has taken to execute its digital banking strategy that aims to progress all facets of its activities in line with global best practices.”

Aside providing financial service, the new site boasts of its ability to empower women, while compelling customers to relax, services it offers at the Muritala Muhammed Airport Road location.

According to Ani-Mumuney: “First Bank has benefited from modern technology tools to ensure a solid technical foundation for the new site to enhance the effectiveness of its operations and provide all key information needed by customers, investors and other visitors of the website to make investment decisions and guarantee a better customer experience”.

She further argued that the website was considered a unique evolution for the lender in terms of information and interactive services available for customers, investors, shareholders and the global community.

The post FBN revs up website to engage customers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

