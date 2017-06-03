FCMB Promotes Creativity, Powers EKO TAG Platform

First City Monument Bank has again demonstrated its commitment to the development of the creative industry in Nigeria by partnering leading visual artist and designer, Osa Okunkpolor (popularly known as Osa Seven). The partnership involves the development of a platform named, “EKO TAG” which curates and promotes monuments and art pieces across Lagos. This platform was launched with the creation of stories around a 13ft by 108ft graffiti mural, by Osa Seven at Law School Bus Stop, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island in Lagos.

This project, which has been making waves and described as revolutionary, being the first of its kind in Nigeria, is another attestation to the culture of excellence which FCMB is known for over the years. It forms part of activities to commemorate the golden jubilee (50 years) anniversary of the creation of Lagos state.

The visual artist (Osa Seven), who is the only African artist featured in the new Microsoft Global advert campaign, also utilised the #EKOTAG to recount stories of Lagos and how the city has made its people resourceful to a global audience.

Additionally, the 13ft by 108ft #EKOTAG art projects some of the exceptional history of Lagos, thereby becoming a principal graffiti landmark and tourist attraction in the city. Commenting on the involvement of FCMB in the EKO TAG platform, the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of the Bank, Mr. Diran Olojo said it aligns with one of the core values of the financial institution as a helpful Bank, committed to creating opportunities. According to him: ‘’This amplifies the premium FCMB places on the nation’s creative industry. This particular industry has the potential to be a major revenue earner for the country and contributing to its growth is a natural inclination for us.’’

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

