FCMB splashes cash, gifts on customers in ‘Millionaire Promo Season 4’

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited has produced another set of millionaires in its ongoing bumper reward scheme tagged, “FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 4”. The latest millionaires, who won N1 million each, emerged from the electronic draws held on May 25, 2017, across Nigeria.

In addition, 640 other customers of the bank were rewarded with various exciting gift items, ranging from LED televisions, power generating sets, decoders, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes.

At the Lagos regional draw held at FCMB’s Broad Street branch, Musa Mohammed emerged the winner of N1 million, while at the Abuja/North regional draw in Abuja, Yahaya Mohammed was rewarded with the same amount. In addition, Vidal Effiong was announced the lucky winner of N1 million from the South-East/South-South draw that took place at the Oron Road branch of FCMB in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, just as Mr. and Mrs. James Okechukwu (joint account) are now N1 million richer on account of their winning at the South-West regional draw held at the Gbongan-Ibadan Road branch of the bank in Osogbo, Osun State.

The “FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 4’’ commenced in March this year and will run till October. It follows the huge success recorded in the third phase of the Promo, which ran from April to December, 2016 and produced 16 millionaires and 2,496 other winners of various top-range gifts.

The latest promotion has been designed to provide extra empowerment and create value for customers of the bank, while encouraging financial inclusion and savings culture. The promo is targeted at all segments of the society, especially existing and potential savings account customers of the bank. This, however, excludes salary and domiciliary account holders.

