FCT court rejects Olisa Metuh’s application for stay of proceedings, release of passport

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday dismissed an application for stay of proceedings filed by former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.

The court also rejected another application filed by Metuh’s company, Destra Investment Limited, which through its counsel, Tochukwu Onwugbufor (SAN), asked the court to release Metuh’s passport to enable him travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for medical treatment for a period of five weeks.

Justice Abang stated that he lacked jurisdiction to reopen the issue having heard parties and delivered a considered ruling on it on May 25, 2016 when he refused the request.

Delivering the ruling yesterday, the judge noted that Metuh’s application for a stay of proceedings was dismissed in line with the June 9, 2017 decision of the Supreme Court.

The court had in March this year put the trial on hold to await the Supreme Court’s decision.However, the apex court had last week rejected the application when it said that by virtue of Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015), the court has no power to stay proceedings in a criminal trial.”

Justice Abang yesterday said the coast had become clear for the resumption of trial that was suspended to abide with the outcome of the application dated March 17.

The matter was thereafter adjourned till today for continuation of hearing.

Meanwhile, following yesterday’s ruling for continuation of trial, Metuh’s lawyers may have written a fresh letter to the Department of State Services (DSS) asking it to produce Dasuki in court to testify on the matter.Sources close to Metuh’s lawyers said there was confirmation that the former NSA would be in court today.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

