FCT farmers to get inputs at half price – Minister
As part of the ongoing efforts to boost food production in the FCT and also fast track the country’s economic recovery, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has flagged off the sales of subsidized inputs to farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello performed the exercise on Wednesdayin […]
