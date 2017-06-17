FCT police arrests seven vandals of armoured cable theft



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria Police, yesterday, said the command anti-theft team arrested seven suspected vandals of armored cables.A statement signed by FCT Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Supritentendent of Police (ASP), Usen Omorodion said the anti-theft team, on Thursday, was on patrol around Maitama, where the suspects were attempting to cart away the items.

The suspects, Ali Sani ‘M’ 25years, Abubakar Musa ‘M’ 29years, Iliyasu Abubakar ‘M’ 20years, Umar Ibrahim ‘M’ 25years, Umar Abubakar M 28years, Kabiru Abdullahi ‘M’ 31years, Mustapha Iliyasu ‘M’ 19years.

He said the suspects were arrested at about 1.00am with no fixed address, adding that the vandals had cut and loaded the cables into 2 Volkswagen wagon with registration number GWA 180 AP and Volkswagen Golf with registration number BMJ 51 XA.

According to him, on sighting the police team the suspects immediately took to their heels but with the swift response of the team who gave them a hot chase thwarted their effort from escaping and were all arrested.The spokesman added that the suspects are currently being interrogated and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

