FCT Police nab 6 suspected armed robbers in Kabusa, Karmo villages

FEDERAL Capital territory, FCT, Police Command has confirmed the arrest of five suspected armed robbers terrorising Kabusa settlement and environs. The FCT police also said the eagled-eyed police patrol team attached to Karmo division had arrested a member of a notorious 419 syndicate which specialised in picking unsuspecting passengers to unknown destination where they defraud […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

