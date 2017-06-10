FCTA To Upgrade Facilities At Agro Services Centres

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Determined to ease FCT farmers’ access to high quality inputs, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it would soon commence upgrading of facilities in 11 Agro Services Centres of the six area councils.

In a speech at the flag off of the sales of subsidized inputs to farmers in Gwagwalada, FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello also explained that already, the administration has demonstrated its readiness to ensure that farmers have seamless access to agricultural inputs by keying into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchors Borrowers’ Scheme.

“The FCT Administration is determined to improve the agricultural productivity of farmers by giving them incentives and implementing projects/programmes aimed at making agriculture profitable and attractive to the youths”, he added.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye, the minister revealed that the farm inputs such as water pumps, sprayers and Agro chemicals would be sold to each beneficiary at 50% subsidized price.

The post FCTA To Upgrade Facilities At Agro Services Centres appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

