FEC Approves Tech Roadmap for Creation of 2.5m Jobs, ICT University
THISDAY Newspapers
FEC Approves Tech Roadmap for Creation of 2.5m Jobs, ICT University
THISDAY Newspapers
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) wednesday approved a new information communication technology (ICT) package, tagged ICT Roadmap 2017 to 2020 with the intention of creating 2.5 million jobs and a specialised ICT University by 2020. Briefing …
