Fed Govt, NSE seek $600m investment fund for mining – The Nation Newspaper

Fed Govt, NSE seek $600m investment fund for mining
The Federal Government (FG) is working with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and others to assemble a $600m investment fund for the sector, Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said. Osinbajo said this would provide technical assistance for the …
