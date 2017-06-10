Federal College of Agric, Akure dragged before EFCC, ICPC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Provost of the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure (FECA), Dr Samson Odedina, has been dragged before anti-graft agencies for allegedly flouting a court judgment which allegedly ceded part of the institution land to a family.

A petition by the Okutanla Ogunmokun family has been forwarded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In the petition signed by its counsel, Mr Johnson Akindehin, the family alleged: “Our client got a judgment against FECA and three others in suit No AK/279/2012 at the High Court of Justice, Akure over a piece of land situate lying and being at Akure/Owo/Ilesa road, Akure, which is known as Okutanla Ogunmokun family land.

“Our client informed us that as soon as Dr Odedina became the Provost sometime in 2015, he saw no need to appeal against the judgment as it was clear from the evidence before the court that the land the FECA claimed was its own was never its own afterall.

“When Odedina assumed duty as Provost in 2015, the institution took over the land which the court has awarded to our client”.

The family alleged that a member of House of Representatives had been given part of the land to build his constituency project.

Reacting, the Provost described the allegations and petitions as the handiwork of land grabbers bent on annexing the land of the institution.

He said that he and the alumni association of the institution had reported the activities of the land grabbers to the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogublade Aladetoyinbo.

The post Federal College of Agric, Akure dragged before EFCC, ICPC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

