Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal College Of Education Eha-Amufuy To Affiliate With UNN For Its Degree Programmes.

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Information reaching us at Students Nigeria is that the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu wants to affiliate with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka for its degree programmes. Plans are underway by the authorities of Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State to affiliate with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for its degree programmes.  The …

The post Federal College Of Education Eha-Amufuy To Affiliate With UNN For Its Degree Programmes. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.