Federal College Of Education Umunze 2016/2017 Online Course Registration On.

This is to inform students of Federal College Of Education [Technical] Umunze who have paid their school fees that the 2016/2017 online course registration commences on the 5th June, 2017 and end on 23rd June, 2017. On expiration of this date, the college portal will be shut down for result computation. In light of this, …

The post Federal College Of Education Umunze 2016/2017 Online Course Registration On. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

