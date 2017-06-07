Pages Navigation Menu

Federal College Of Education Umunze 2016/2017 Online Course Registration On.

This is to inform students of Federal College Of Education [Technical] Umunze who have paid their school fees that the 2016/2017 online course registration commences on the 5th June, 2017 and end on 23rd June, 2017. On expiration of this date, the college portal will be shut down for result computation. In light of this, …

