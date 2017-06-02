Pages Navigation Menu

Federal College Of Education Umunze Collection Of 2015/2016 Degree Statement Of Result On.

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify  all the degree students of  the Federal College Of Education, Technical Umunze that the institution through her management has made available the the statements of Result for 2015 Graduands. Concerned Graduands are therefore invited for the collection at the Degree Unit, with effect from Tuesday, 25th April 2017. The following should …

