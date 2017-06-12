Federal Government 2017 N-Power Youth Empowerment Programme – See Details

Applications are currently ongoing for the Federal Government 2017 N-Power Youth Empowerment Programme. Interested candidates should see details below. Programme Details The Government of Nigeria, supported by the private sector is offering unemployed graduates in Nigeria clear progression pathways into gainful employment. The Federal Government of Nigeria has designed the N-Power Programme to drastically reduce youth unemployment. …

The post Federal Government 2017 N-Power Youth Empowerment Programme – See Details appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

