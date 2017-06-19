Pages Navigation Menu

Federal government to supply 3 million prepaid meters to Nigerians – Fashola

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has promised Nigerians that the federal government will supply over three million prepaid meters. Fashola said the contract for the supply of the meters had been awarded since 2003 but that they were not supplied. “In 2003, the government awarded a contract for three million meters but […]

