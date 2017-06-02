Federal Lawmaker, Katung Donate Fertilizers To Southern Kaduna Rural Farmers

BY MIDAT JOSEPH

The lawmaker representing Zango kataf/ Jaba Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Sunday Marshall Katung, Thursday distributed bags of fertilizers to rural farmers in Southern Kaduna.

The move, he said is part of his efforts to boost the development of Agriculture and encourage local farmers to go back to farm in the area that has been devastated by insecurity.

The fertilizer, which worth over N10 Million, was distributed to the farmers in Zonkwa, headquarters of Zango-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

Among those who benefited from the magnanimity of the Federal lawmaker includes, Traditional rulers, tribal associations, welders association, motorcycle groups, road transport workers, women groups, coorporative societies, Christian Association of Nigeria and Ja’amatu Nasir Islam, members of different political parties among others.

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) lawmaker who was represented at the ceremony by Honourable Yohanna Allahmagani, a former commissioner for culture and tourism in Kaduna State said the distribution of fertilizer is for everybody because he believes that the product is very crucial at this point in time because majority of Nigerians are going back to the farm because of the prevailing hardship.

He said the product would be distributed across the whole local government area since the rains is just starting, adding that it is given out free of charge to people and we encouraging people to go to the farm.

Katung said the security situation is a serious setback for his people , hence the need to assist the local farmers with fertilizers in order to encouragement them go back to farm.

He expressed confidence that the fertilizer which was given to farmers will yield to a bumper at the end of the farming season in Southern Kaduna.

He called on governments at all levels to take the security situation of the area with all seriousness so that people can go back to their farms and in order feed the nation.

On his part, Chairman of the occasion and former commissioner of Information, Mr. Ben Bako said the distribution is not only timely but more than ever before crucial to the survival of the people.

He said the current situation shows that people can no longer survive with their work alone and have resulted to farming, “so this fertilizer distribution is timely and all Nigerians need fertilizer because farming without fertilizer now is a waste of time” .

“May God continue to bless Honourable Sunday Marshall Katung for remembering his people after the elections, because many politicians only remember their people during elections.

“This is a ceremony to show that Honourable Katung is keeping to his promises, this is a demonstration of a man that knows the feeling of his people and commitment to their welfare. It is meant for everybody no discrimination at all whether on party or religious lines.”He said.

Others who spoke at the gathering includes Traditional Ruler, His Highness Sheyin Tauna Gimba, the district Head of Zonzon, who said that even the government fertilizer has not reached the people and thank the Honourable member for his efforts, “As traditional rulers we are happy with his performance. We are very happy that our people are happy and we are praying for him.

“We employ the people to go back to the farm as the fulanis should not stop us from farming, thank God the fertilizer is here. Our people will continue their farming.

Woman leader in the area, Mary Ephraim posited that, “Today is a great day because this fertilizer is coming at the right time and shows that the member is feeling the pulse of the people and we employ him to do more for the people.

“With the situation in the country farming is the key to survival and we thank God for someone like Hon. Katung who has come to help the farmers with fertilizer. We pray that he would continue to remember the people even next year. ”

