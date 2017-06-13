Federal Polytechnic Bida Notice On 2nd Semester Resumption 2016/2017.

The Academic Board of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (FEDPOLY BAUCHI) hereby inform all staff and students that the institution has approved the adjusted RESUMPTION DATE for the Second Semester 2016/2017 Session. The Resumption date for the second semester, 2016/2017 academic session has been set for 28th June, 2017. Please Inform Others!!! To see related post …

The post Federal Polytechnic Bida Notice On 2nd Semester Resumption 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

