Federal Polytechnic Bida to start Degree Programmes

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

The Chairman of the Governing Board, Professor Mohammed Yahaya of Federal Polytechnic, Bida Niger State, on a visit to Etsu Nupe in Bida to thank the community for being a great host, announced that the institution has concluded arrangements to introduce degree programmes. Professor Yahaya mentioned that the Polytechnic has gotten approval from all relevant agencies […]

