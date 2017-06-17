Federal Polytechnic Bida to start Degree Programmes

The Chairman of the Governing Board, Professor Mohammed Yahaya of Federal Polytechnic, Bida Niger State, on a visit to Etsu Nupe in Bida to thank the community for being a great host, announced that the institution has concluded arrangements to introduce degree programmes. Professor Yahaya mentioned that the Polytechnic has gotten approval from all relevant agencies […]

The post Federal Polytechnic Bida to start Degree Programmes appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

