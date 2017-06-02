Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 ND (PT) Admission Form Out.

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro for Part -Time Programmes leading to the award of National Diploma (ND) for the 2017/18 academic session. THE FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, ILARO OGUN STATE 2017/2018 ADMISSION INTO NATIONAL DIPLOMA (ND) PART-TIME PROGRAMMES 1.1 SCHOOL …

The post Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 ND (PT) Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

