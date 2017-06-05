Federal University Dutsin-ma Shut Down Indefinitely Amid Crisis.

As a result of the crisis going on in Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina state, the senate has announced that the institution should be closed down indefinitely. Chairman of the Senate of the institution, Armiyau Hamisu Bichi, gave the directive to the closure on Friday evening after an emergency meeting by Senate members. A circular signed …

The post Federal University Dutsin-ma Shut Down Indefinitely Amid Crisis. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

