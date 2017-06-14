Federal University Of Agriculture Abeokuta Announces Deadline For Course Registration & Payment Of Fees.

On Thursday, 8th June,2017, a 210th statutory meeting was held at Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB). There, the senate noted that a large number of students were yet to register for 2016/2017 academic session. Senate noted that this is against the approved calendar for the session, as registration ought to have closed on Friday, …

The post Federal University Of Agriculture Abeokuta Announces Deadline For Course Registration & Payment Of Fees. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

